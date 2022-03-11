49ers, Vera Bradley Latest To Seek COVID-19 Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (March 11, 2022, 10:43 PM EST) -- Handbag giant Vera Bradley and the San Francisco 49ers have recently filed COVID-19 coverage suits against their insurers, even as judges were dismissing claims from a Florida property management company and a New Orleans retailer. Health care workers chat at a COVID-19 testing site in 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With the two-year anniversary of many pandemic-related shutdowns as a backdrop and even as judges dismiss claims, businesses continue to file suits against their insurers for coverage. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Ahead of the two-year anniversary of many COVID-19 shutdowns, suits were also filed recently by a Connecticut bar and a New...

