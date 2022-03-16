Breaking Down The DOJ's 1st 737 Max Criminal Fraud Trial

By Linda Chiem (March 16, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co.'s former chief technical pilot will stand trial Friday in a Texas district court for allegedly misleading safety regulators and airlines about the 737 Max, in the first U.S. criminal trial over corporate missteps at Boeing brought to light following two deadly crashes overseas. The criminal fraud trial of Mark A. Forkner comes after the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in the Java Sea that killed 189 people and the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that killed 157 people. Both disasters involved brand-new, fuel-efficient jets: the 737 Max 8. What followed was an...

