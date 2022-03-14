Pandemic Won't Stop Live Depos In $6M MLB Award Fight

By Rachel Scharf (March 14, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not reason enough to conduct depositions remotely, a Manhattan federal judge said Monday in an asset discovery fight stemming from Major League Baseball's $6 million arbitration win against a Dominican broadcaster. Telemicro International Holding Corp. had asked that it be deposed virtually about an affiliate that's been ordered to pay MLB $6 million for allegedly unpaid broadcasting rights fees. The broadcaster noted that other courts in the Empire State have encouraged remote depositions to mitigate coronavirus exposure. But U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil denied the request Monday, a week after New York City rolled back some...

