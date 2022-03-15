NY Trial Atty Group Backs Ex-Knick In Assault Suit Appeal

By Ivan Moreno (March 15, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The New York State Trial Lawyers Association has implored the Second Circuit to reinstate former Knick Charles Oakley's assault lawsuit against Madison Square Garden and its chairman, saying the case should not have been dismissed based on defense-provided videos they argue don't tell the whole story. The association, founded by plaintiffs attorneys, said in its amicus brief Monday the district court was also wrong to toss the case before allowing full discovery — and without requiring defendants to file an answer to Oakley's complaint. In doing so, the lower court "disregarded bedrock principles of federal litigation regarding discovery being freely given," the...

