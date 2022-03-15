Clearview Asserts Its Facial Data Photo Scrapes Are Legal

By Celeste Bott (March 15, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Locked in a multidistrict battle over alleged biometric privacy violations, Clearview AI answered consumers' claims Monday by arguing the company isn't acting illegally by scraping the internet for public photos for its facial recognition database and that it should be exempt from Illinois' biometric privacy laws as a government contractor. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, contains an exception for "a contractor, subcontractor, or agent of a state agency or local unit of government when working for that state agency or local unit of government," Clearview told an Illinois federal court. Clearview denied engaging in any improper conduct in...

