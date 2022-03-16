Coach Saw 'Varsity Blues' As Funding Opportunity, Jury Hears

By Chris Villani (March 16, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California water polo coach told the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" scandal he needed money for his program as they discussed recruiting the children of wealthy donors, a Boston federal jury heard Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani has repeatedly cautioned federal prosecutors against relying too heavily on statements made by the credibility-challenged William "Rick" Singer as they attempt to prove that former USC coach Jovan Vavic took bribes through Singer in exchange for passing off wealthy children as recruited athletes. But, as was the case during the first trial of two parents ensnared in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS