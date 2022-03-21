Lessons From Recent PPP Loan And COVID Fraud Cases

By Sara Lord and Aaron Danzig (March 21, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- On March 1, in his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden pledged to appoint a chief prosecutor to combat pandemic fraud, to seek increased funding and resources for the U.S. Department of Justice to expand investigations and prosecutions of pandemic fraud, and to call on Congress to heighten the penalties for egregious pandemic fraud.[1] On March 10, the department followed through with the announcement that Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers will serve as the director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement.[2] Speaking to the COVID-19 fraud enforcement task roundtable following the announcement, the newly appointed director outlined plans to "target...

