A Guide To Extrinsic Evidence In Determining Duty To Defend

By Richard Mason (March 17, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Increasingly, the eight-corners rule for the duty to defend, which in its strict formulation confines the analysis to the so-called corners of the insurance policy and the underlying complaint, has become riddled with exceptions. This article addresses the newest notable decisions, before cataloging varying circumstances where courts have announced an exception that permits use of extrinsic evidence to determine the duty to defend. The article concludes with stratagems for attorneys grappling with the widening array of exceptions to the rule. Recent Decisions Counter to the trend in favor of creating exceptions, in Schuback v. Around the World Travel,[1] the Pennsylvania Superior...

