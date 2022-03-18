'Varsity Blues' Dads Want To Remain Free While They Appeal

By Chris Villani (March 18, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A private equity executive and a former casino magnate convicted in the "Varsity Blues" case argued Friday they should remain free while they appeal what they described as thorny legal issues that even federal judges could not agree on. A Boston federal jury convicted John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz of paying huge bribes to get their children into top schools as part of the wide-ranging college admissions scandal. Both men have maintained their innocence and argued their respective prison terms should not start until the First Circuit has had a chance to settle questions that have divided judges in the federal courthouse,...

