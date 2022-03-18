Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Dads Want To Remain Free While They Appeal

By Chris Villani (March 18, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A private equity executive and a former casino magnate convicted in the "Varsity Blues" case argued Friday they should remain free while they appeal what they described as thorny legal issues that even federal judges could not agree on.

A Boston federal jury convicted John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz of paying huge bribes to get their children into top schools as part of the wide-ranging college admissions scandal. Both men have maintained their innocence and argued their respective prison terms should not start until the First Circuit has had a chance to settle questions that have divided judges in the federal courthouse,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!