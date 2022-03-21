Justices Skip $420M Secrets Suit, 'Candy Colors' Fight & More

By Tiffany Hu (March 21, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down appeals covering a broad range of intellectual property disputes, including Epic Systems Corp.'s appeal of the Seventh Circuit's punitive damages cap in a $420 million trade secrets case, and one involving the limits of trademark functionality in a clash over candy-colored dental products. Epic Systems Corp. v. Tata Consulting The high court declined to review a Seventh Circuit decision limiting the punitive damages that Epic Systems Corp. can recover in a $420 million trade secrets case. A lower court had slashed a jury's $700 million punitive damages award against Tata Consulting Services Ltd....

