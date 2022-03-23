Ga. Jury Finds Ex-Atlanta Exec Guilty In $17M Bribery Scheme

By Rosie Manins (March 23, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Atlanta returned a mixed verdict Wednesday against a former city of Atlanta executive, finding her guilty of the bulk of a dozen charges in relation to a $17 million cash-for-contracts scheme. Mitzi Bickers, 55, the city's former human services director, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, three counts of money laundering, four counts of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. She was acquitted on three other counts — one each of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery and tampering with a witness. The six men and six women...

