Oil Cos. Get Backing In 3rd Circ. Bid To Remove Enviro Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 23, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 17 states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a manufacturing industry group have backed a Third Circuit bid by oil powerhouses to remove Delaware's climate change lawsuit to federal court, arguing the matter extends beyond the First State. In friend-of-court briefs filed Tuesday, the amici said the Delaware's complaint seeking a payout from Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., BP PLC and others falls squarely within the purview of federal law under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. "Federal law entitles defendants to remove this case to federal court and thereby prevent a state court from resolving a common-law claim expressly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS