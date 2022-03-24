Ex-Boeing Pilot's Acquittal In 737 Max Trial A DOJ Flop

By Linda Chiem (March 24, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Boeing's former chief technical pilot's acquittal on charges he deceived safety regulators and airlines about the 737 Max was a high-profile flop for U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors who sought to pin liability on a lone individual for corporate missteps at Boeing that contributed to two deadly crashes, experts say. Legal experts told Law360 that the government's wire fraud case against Mark A. Forkner was thin — with hardly enough evidence to overcome the "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard that's needed to convict in criminal cases — and didn't really provide a fuller picture of what caused two disasters involving brand...

