US Agrees To Eco-Remediation In Border Wall Settlements

By Caleb Symons (March 28, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- In a trio of settlements with conservation and tribal groups, the U.S. government has agreed to stop using existing military funds to build the southern border wall and to address environmental and infrastructure damages caused by that project. The deals, announced in D.C. federal court late last week, ended litigation that the groups, which include the Center for Biological Diversity and several bands of the Kumeyaay Nation in California, had separately brought against the Trump administration over its controversial border wall. In a settlement with national conservation groups the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense Fund,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS