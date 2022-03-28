'Volume Of Evidence' Sustains US Airways' Suit Against Sabre

By Bryan Koenig (March 28, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- US Airways Inc. can mostly continue its 11-year-old antitrust claims against travel-planning giant Sabre, after a New York federal judge dismissed only some allegations as time-barred while crediting the American Airlines subsidiary's assertions of market power and injury. In a new go-around after the Second Circuit in 2019 upended US Airway's $15 million jury win, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield on Thursday granted Sabre Holdings Corp. summary judgment solely against claims based on a 2006 contract between the companies, citing a four-year statute of limitations under the Sherman Act's Section 2 prohibition on illegal monopolization. But that may not stop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS