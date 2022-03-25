MSG Says Atty Group's Brief Adds Nothing To Ex-Knick's Suit

By Ivan Moreno (March 25, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden and its chairman told the Second Circuit the New York trial lawyer's association has no business getting involved in former Knick Charles Oakley's assault lawsuit, saying the group's amicus brief adds nothing because it "largely mirrors" the ex-player's arguments. The brief submitted Thursday in response to the New York State Trial Lawyers Association's filing this month said the group's arguments "fail to venture beyond the four corners of Oakley's brief" to the Second Circuit. "Bringing no new information to the court's attention, NYSTLA is acting not as a 'friend of the court' but as a friend of Oakley,"...

