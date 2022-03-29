US Trustee Asks High Court To Back Ch. 11 Fee Increase

By Rick Archer (March 29, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a 2017 law increasing the fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors, saying that while the hike had not been applied in every bankruptcy court at once, there is nothing in the Constitution saying that it had to be. In a brief filed Monday, the office asked the high court to uphold the fee increase against a challenge by the trustee for bankrupt electronics retailer Circuit City, arguing that the increase had been intended to be applied uniformly but that no law requires every bankruptcy court in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS