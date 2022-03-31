Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, ESI, Big Move Properties

By Andrew McIntyre (March 31, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- New York-based Blackstone Real Estate has loaned $224 million for a Miami apartment tower that will have a Whole Foods at its base, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The loan is for 2900 Biscayne Blvd., where borrower Crescent Heights has broken ground on a 39-story project that will have 588 apartments as well as 50,818 square feet of commercial space, according to the report. Atlanta-based hospitality lender Stonehill has loaned $73.8 million for a historic hotel in Santa Monica, California, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan to ESI Ventures and BLVD Hospitality is for the Georgian Hotel, an 84-room...

