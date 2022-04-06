Sabre Can't Block Current CEO's Testimony In Antitrust Trial

By Matthew Perlman (April 5, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge rejected Sabre's bid to prevent US Airways from calling Sabre's current CEO as a witness during a trial scheduled to start later this month in the American Airlines unit's long-running antitrust suit against the travel technology giant. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield issued a brief order on Friday saying the court construed Sabre's letter requesting a conference on the issue as a motion to preclude US Airways from adding Sabre CEO Sean Menke to its witness list — and denied the request. The order provided no explanation beyond saying the denial is "for substantially the reasons stated"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS