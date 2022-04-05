Tempers Flare Again In 'Varsity Blues' Trial As Feds Rest

By Chris Villani (April 4, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston rested their case Monday in the second trial over the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, after another day of verbal sparring that included a defense attorney's failed bid to hold a government lawyer in contempt. There has been no apparent love lost between the prosecution team and lawyers for former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic, who is accused of taking bribes through scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to pass off undeserving wealthy children as recruited athletes in order to grease their admission to the school. On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank, who has twice...

