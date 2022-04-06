Tort Report: Soccer Megastar Escapes Sex Assault Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 6, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The dismissal of a suit accusing soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of sexual assault, and "take-home COVID" suits against a California bakery lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Suit Tossed Over Stolen Doc Reliance Following more than three years of litigation, Ronaldo was cut loose from a suit alleging he forced a woman to accept $375,000 to keep quiet about a sexual assault, after a Nevada district court ratified a federal magistrate judge's recommended sanction of dismissal due to plaintiff's counsel's reliance on stolen documents....

