Real Estate Rumors: First Horizon, Covington, Waterton

By Andrew McIntyre (April 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- First Horizon Bank has loaned $37.2 million for a multifamily project in Coral Springs, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan to Ascend Properties is for 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., where the company is building 204 apartment units, according to the report. Texas developer Covington has purchased 77 acres in Palmdale, California, for $6 million, The Real Deal reported Thursday. The industrial developer bought a vacant site at 400 W. Avenue M from an undisclosed seller, according to the report. Chicago developer Waterton has picked up an apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Florida, for $80 million, the South...

