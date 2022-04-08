Ex-USC Coach Found Guilty In 2nd 'Varsity Blues' Trial

By Chris Villani (April 8, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The former water polo coach at the University of Southern California was convicted Friday of accepting bribes in exchange for passing off undeserving wealthy applicants as recruited athletes, handing prosecutors a second trial victory in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. The Boston jury deliberated for just five hours before finding Jovan Vavic, the nation's most successful collegiate water polo coach, guilty of corruptly working with the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer. Over the course of more than three weeks, prosecutors sought to persuade the panel that Vavic duped USC into admitting three students who did not play the sport at...

