O'Melveny Conflict In Trump Ally's Trial May Need Workaround

By Rachel Scharf (April 14, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP's ongoing representation of the real estate investment trust founded by billionaire and former Donald Trump adviser Thomas Barrack might limit the firm's role in some aspects of his upcoming illegal lobbying trial, a Brooklyn federal judge said Thursday. Prosecutors have indicated they intend to call several current and former employees of DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., at Barrack's scheduled September trial on charges that he secretly worked with the United Arab Emirates to influence U.S. foreign policy positions. During a so-called Curcio hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hiral Mehta said it is likely defense...

