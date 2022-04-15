AGs Insist Laches Defense Wrongly Used In Facebook Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (April 15, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 48 attorneys general asking the D.C. Circuit to revive their lawsuit accusing Facebook of illegally monopolizing personal social networking services has doubled down, asserting that a district judge erroneously tossed the case by invoking the doctrine of laches, saying it does not apply to enforcers seeking to protect public rights. The state enforces, including those from the District of Columbia and Guam, told the appellate court in a reply brief Thursday that the Clayton Act and the Sherman Act, under which they sued in December 2020, are not statutory sources of their claims. But the enforcers said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS