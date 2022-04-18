Ch. 11 Trustee Fee Hike Was Non-Uniform Law, Justices Told

By Vince Sullivan (April 18, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the liquidating trustee of former electronics retailer Circuit City told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that a system that allows debtors in different jurisdictions to pay disparate fees to the Office of the U.S. Trustee is a clear violation of the Constitution's uniformity rules for bankruptcy. During oral arguments, Daniel L. Geyser of Haynes Boone LLP said having separate bankruptcy systems that assess debtors' fees differently based on where they file for Chapter 11 runs afoul of the bankruptcy clause of the Constitution. "The Constitution requires uniform bankruptcy laws and a bifurcated system that imposes different charges...

