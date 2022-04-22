2nd SDNY Jury Hears Airfare Row After 1st 'Bored To Death'

By Pete Brush (April 22, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An 11-year-old antitrust dispute between the former US Airways and corporate seat booking giant Sabre Holdings Corp. went before a second Manhattan jury Friday, after a 2016 trial in which benumbed jurors' $15 million verdict for the airline was scratched on technical legal grounds. More than five years after she presided over an initial two-month trial during which she excused a juror who fell asleep and warned a platoon of lawyers that their presentations had jurors "bored to death," Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield oversaw opening arguments in round two of the long-running fight between two Texas companies....

