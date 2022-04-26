Lockheed Need Not Produce 1M Docs In Contamination Suit

By Mike Curley (April 26, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge has shot down a bid by property owners to force Lockheed Martin Corp. to produce more than one million documents in a suit alleging it contaminated the Orlando area with chemicals, saying the company's agreement to use particular search terms does not obligate it to turn over every single document the search turns up. In an order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel C. Irick rejected a motion to compel from named plaintiffs Phyliss Grayson and Phillip Penson, who had argued that emails between their counsel and Lockheed's represented an agreement to hand over every document that...

