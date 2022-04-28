Feds Rest Tribal Bribe Case After FBI Agent Tells Of Payments

By Brian Dowling (April 28, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Boston federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday in the Mashpee Wampanoag bribery and extortion case after an FBI agent testified that an architect admitted to giving a tribal chairman about $40,000 in political donations allegedly tied to a casino deal. During five days of testimony, the government aimed to convince a jury that former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell pressed architect David DeQuattro for gifts and more than $50,000 in checks in exchange for protecting the design firm's multimillion-dollar contract with the tribe's casino in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cromwell and DeQuattro don't dispute the checks and the gifts, which included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS