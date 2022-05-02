Redfin Inks $4M Deal, Ending Claims Of Racist Redlining

By Lauren Berg (May 2, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Redfin, the National Fair Housing Alliance and nine other housing advocacy groups told a Seattle federal judge Friday they've reached a $4 million settlement resolving claims that the real estate giant redlines communities of color in a number of major cities by imposing minimum listing prices. Along with paying $4 million, Redfin agreed to stop using a minimum home list price, will develop a recruiting plan to attract diverse real estate agents and will develop fair housing training for its agents, all in an effort to expand access to real estate services in communities of color, according to the settlement agreement...

