Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 2, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter buy hasn't hit Delaware yet, but the Tesla Inc. CEO is already a familiar face in Chancery Court. Just last week, in fact, the court wrapped up a Tesla-related dispute over a 2016 solar roofing deal. Here's what else happened last week in Delaware Chancery Court. In the Courtroom An old battle over Norwegian billionaire investor Alexander Vik's alleged shuffling of more than $50 million to a company in Pennsylvania to duck collection on a U.K. judgment churned up new arguments in court last week on jurisdiction over partnerships versus their cash. Arguing before Vice Chancellor Sam...

