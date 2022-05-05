Dem States Say Biden's Contractor Wage Hike Is Justified

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 5, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Democratic attorneys general of 20 states and the District of Columbia voiced opposition to a lawsuit filed by five of their Republican counterparts challenging President Joe Biden's order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors. The blue states, led by Illinois, said in an amicus brief filed in Arizona federal court Wednesday that the suit wrongly claims the Department of Labor cannot raise the contractors' minimum wage without explicit authorization from Congress. On top of that, the Democratic attorneys general argued that the increase to $15 an hour was justified. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, pictured above, led 20 other...

