More Than 20,000 Claims Axed In 3M Earplug MDL

By Emily Field (May 9, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Florida federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective 3M earplugs that harmed service members' hearing dismissed claims brought by 20,000 veterans who failed to submit proof that they had served. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers said that the MDL has been pending for more than three years and, during that time, all veterans who wore the Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 earplugs during their service have been on notice that filing proof that they served in the military is "a fundamental" requirement in pursuing their claims. "Given the advanced stage of this litigation and the importance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS