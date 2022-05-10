Jets, Giants Edited Website To Hide False Claims, Fans Say

By Max Jaeger (May 10, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- When the New York Jets and Giants edited their stadium website to scrub it of allegedly false statements, including by clarifying that they play in New Jersey, that proved they knew they had been misleading everyone about not actually playing in the Empire State, two fans told a New York federal court. Plaintiffs Abdiell Suero and Maggie Wilkins launched class action claims against the Jets, the Giants, the NFL and MetLife Stadium earlier this year, saying the teams' names and stadium's branding dupe fans into thinking they're located in New York rather than New Jersey. But when the stadium tweaked its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS