Army Col. Faces July FCPA Retrial After Atty Errors Sank Case

By Chris Villani (May 11, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A retired Army colonel whose bribery conviction was undone due to his lawyer's shortcomings at trial will be retried in July after a Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday denied the defense's request for more time. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs shot down a motion to delay until November the second trial of Joseph Baptiste, the retired colonel, and Richard Boncy, a lawyer. Baptiste's new lawyers at Fick & Marx LLP are in the midst of a month-long trial for a former Analog Devices Inc. engineer accused of intellectual property theft and other crimes, and have been unable to travel to Haiti to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS