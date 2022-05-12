US Airways, Sabre Wrap 2nd Antitrust Trial In Marathon Case

By Rachel Scharf (May 12, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- US Airways and corporate seat booking giant Sabre Holdings Corp. made final pitches Thursday to the second Manhattan federal jury to hear their 11-year-old antitrust dispute, dueling over whether Sabre used restrictive contracts to squash competition in the business travel industry. The closing arguments before U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield followed three weeks of trial in US Airways' long-running Sherman Act lawsuit against Southlake, Texas-based Sabre. The airline previously won $15 million when the case went to trial for the first time in 2016, but the Second Circuit later scrapped the verdict on technical legal grounds. Counsel for US Airways...

