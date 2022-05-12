IP Forecast: 9th Circ. To Hear A Tale Of Two Punchbowls

By Andrew Karpan (May 12, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The operator of a newsletter called Punchbowl News that was started by former Politico reporters will head to the Ninth Circuit next week to defend its trademark win against a similarly named online invitations business. Boston invitation startup Punchbowl.com will ask a trio of judges on Tuesday to breathe new life into its legal effort to force Punchbowl News, whose name refers to a nickname used for the U.S. Capitol, to choose a different moniker. Run by Los Angeles company AJ Press, Punchbowl News was rolled out last year by Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan after they left their...

