US Airways Wins Only $1 In 2nd Sabre Antitrust Trial

By Rachel Scharf (May 19, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury found Thursday that corporate seat booking giant Sabre Holdings Corp. purposefully squeezed out competition in the business travel industry, but awarded US Airways only a nominal $1 in damages after an earlier $15 million verdict in the airline's favor was overturned. Jurors spent five days deliberating before returning a split verdict in the airline's 11-year-old Sherman Act suit. The jury held that Southlake, Texas-based Sabre willfully maintained monopoly power through exclusionary conduct, but rejected US Airways' beef with a 2011 distribution contract. US Airways, which has merged with American Airlines, argued that Sabre Holdings Corp. maintained a monopoly by forcing restrictive...

