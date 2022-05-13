Sabre Denied Mistrial As Jury Weighs Airline Antitrust Suit

By Rachel Scharf (May 13, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A second jury began deliberations Friday in the 11-year-old antitrust dispute between US Airways and corporate seat booking giant Sabre Holdings Corp., after a Manhattan federal judge shot down Sabre's request for a mistrial. The deliberations follow three weeks of trial on US Airways' long-running allegations that Southlake, Texas-based Sabre used restrictive contracts to squash competition in the business travel industry. The airline previously won $15 million when the case went to trial for the first time in 2016, but the Second Circuit later scrapped the verdict on technical legal grounds. Sabre's counsel started the morning asking for a mistrial based...

