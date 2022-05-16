Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Artists' Suit Ties Up NYC's New Jail Plans

By Andrew Karpan (May 16, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A constellation of murals and minimalist sculptures in downtown Manhattan could stand in the way of New York City's plans to renovate a century-old prison to fit inmates from Rikers Island after a federal judge signed off on an injunction sought by two artists whose work currently adorns the downtown jail.

Two New York artists want to apply a rarely used copyright law to stop the city from demolishing their works that currently adorn the Manhattan Detention Complex. (Court documents) The ruling came from the bench of U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday, a day after lawyers for a pair...

