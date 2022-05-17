Tort Report: Reddit Tries To Stop Revival Of Child Porn Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 17, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit appeal of a dismissed lawsuit accusing Reddit of profiting from child pornography and a wrongful death suit against TikTok lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Reddit Tells 9th Circ. Child Porn Suit Rightly Tossed Reddit has asked the Ninth Circuit to reject a bid to revive a proposed class action accusing the message board website of profiting from child pornography, saying the plaintiffs can't avail themselves of an exception to a federal law that provides a broad immunity shield for websites regarding third-party content....

