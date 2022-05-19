New Ariz. Cyberattack Info Sharing May Be Worth The Burden

By Christine Czuprynski and Kate Jarrett (May 19, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Businesses in the U.S. have a complex framework of state, federal and sector-specific data breach notification laws to follow. While the hope is that the information sharing and cooperation between businesses, cyber experts and government agencies will ultimately help all those involved better prepare for, prevent and mitigate data security incidents, there is a question of whether the increased burden on a business suffering an attack is worth it. State-Level Reporting Requirements Arizona, for example, amended its breach notification law on March 29 to require that organizations hit with a breach affecting more than 1,000 individuals notify the Arizona Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS