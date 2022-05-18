Dozens Of States Join Federal Gov't Broadband Initiative

By Christopher Cole (May 18, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce agency in charge of distributing $45 billion in federal broadband funds said Wednesday that 34 states and territories have signed up for the program unveiled late last week. States and territories have until July 18 to file letters of intent to participate in the Internet for All initiative, which was funded as part of a $65 billion investment in high-speed connectivity through the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan enacted in the fall. With roughly two-thirds of states and territories on board within days of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announcing the grant guidelines, NTIA described the initiative...

