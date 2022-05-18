WDTX Jury Clears Redfin In $66M 3D Home Tour Patent Trial

By Ryan Davis (May 18, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas jury decided Tuesday that real estate brokerage Redfin did not infringe four patents on 3D home tour technology issued to its former CEO's new company Surefield, and that all four are invalid, rejecting Surefield's bid for over $66 million in damages. Following a trial that began May 9 in Waco, Texas, before Judge Alan Albright, the jury returned a verdict clearing Redfin, which developed its technology with a company called Matterport Inc. Surefield had alleged that the infringement was willful and asked the jury to award $66.56 million. "We are so proud to deliver this clean-sweep...

