Steve Wynn Gambles On Who's A Foreign Agent Under FARA

By Hannah Albarazi (May 18, 2022, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Former casino mogul Steve Wynn's decision to fight the Justice Department's civil suit alleging he failed to register as a foreign agent of China over a Trump-era lobbying effort is a sign that the GOP megadonor is betting that a court will find he didn't violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, experts tell Law360. The Justice Department sued Wynn on Tuesday to compel the ex-CEO of Wynn Resorts and ex-Republican National Committee finance chair to register as an agent of China over allegations he was lobbying at the Chinese government's request in 2017. But his attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson LLP maintained Tuesday...

