Holmes' Sealed Docs Might Sway Balwani Jury, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 19, 2022, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge considering whether to unseal records from the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes related to a mental health defense she didn't pursue expressed concern Thursday that they might prejudice the current trial of her alleged co-conspirator, whom Holmes claims abused her. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila didn't rule Thursday on the request from The Wall Street Journal's publisher to unseal multiple court documents in the government's case against Holmes and her former romantic partner, ex-Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. The judge took the matter under submission, but not before expressing concern about...

