Balwani Trial Goes On, Despite Juror's Positive COVID-19 Test

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 20, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A juror in the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani tested positive for COVID-19, the California federal judge overseeing the high-profile case announced Friday morning, but the trial continued and the government rested its case by mid-afternoon. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila told the 15 other jurors and alternates Friday morning that "you may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive to COVID last night" before asking if any were feeling any symptoms, such as a runny nose, fever or cough. When no juror responded that they were feeling unwell, the judge said he had...

