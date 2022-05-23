Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 23, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- This is the final full work week for Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, who retires on June 1. Law360 sat down with the 58-year-old vice chancellor to talk about his 18 years as a Delaware judge and what he expects to do next. He leaves behind an ever-busy Chancery Court, which this week made headway in disputes involving Aerojet Rocketdyne, Columbia Pipeline, AbbVie, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and ITG Brands, and Twitter. In the Courtroom Investors challenging Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion takeover of social media giant Twitter Inc. won limited court approval to probe stockholders' contention that the plan requires a...

