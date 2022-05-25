Red States Say Calif. Climate Decisions Could Cause 'Chaos'

By Clark Mindock (May 25, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Several Republican-led states want the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its decision to remand California suits against Exxon, Chevron and others over climate change damages, arguing the outcome in the Golden State could set national standards that merit consideration beyond state court. The block of states led by Indiana and including Texas, Alaska, Montana and others on Tuesday urged an en banc rehearing of the April decision that sent several suits filed by California counties and local governments against the oil companies back to state court despite complaints that the cases raise issues of federal concern. The states reiterated that position — essentially that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS