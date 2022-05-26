Sports-Focused SPAC Leads 2 IPO Filings Totaling $350M

By Tom Zanki (May 26, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A sports and entertainment focused blank-check firm, whose board of directors includes former NBA star Magic Johnson and a former Disney executive, was among two special-purpose acquisition companies to file initial public offerings Thursday for a combined $350 million. Four law firms are engaged in both IPO flings. ESH Acquisition Corp., which is targeting a broad array of sports, entertainment, or hospitality related industries, filed plans to raise $300 million, advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. ESH plans to offer 30 million units at $10 each. Shearman & Sterling LLP is advising the underwriter. Energy-focused Aquaron Acquisition Corp. also filed...

